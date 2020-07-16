SHREVEPORT, La - NASCAR is returning to Texas this weekend, but more than just teams will be allowed. Final preparations are underway at Texas Motor Speedway for this weekend's Cup Series race on Sunday. While all three series will be racing, the Cup race is the only one allowing fans back to watch live.
Crews are out around the track finishing up on last minute painting and double checking all social distancing signs. Fans attending will notice a variety of changes that include empty parking spaces between cars in the parking lot, digital tickets only to enter, and cashless purchases for food.
TMS President Eddie Gossage and NASCAR Cup driver Martin Truex Jr. talked to Patrick Dennis this week about the race this weekend and the return of fans. He shared some of their thoughts this morning on First News. You can also catch their entire interviews on the latest editions of Track Talk.
