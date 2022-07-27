NASH, Texas – A man witnessed driving erratically through a Nash cemetery was arrested last week for criminal mischief and faces felony charges.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonathan Paul Harris, 40, from Texarkana, Ark., was seen wrecking into and damaging grave sites in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado at the Chapelwood Funeral Home grounds on July 21.
The affidavit lacks reasons for Harris’ behavior, but Bowie and Miller County court records indicate Harris has a history of inhalant abuse.
Harris was charged in Bowie County with criminal mischief of property damage, punishable by six months to two years in Texas state jail.
Harris is currently in custody at the Bowie County jail and his bond is set at $30,000.