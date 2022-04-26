NATCHITOCHES, La. – The Natchitoches City Council unanimously passed a resolution making Juneteenth on June 17 an official city holiday.
This comes after the recognition as a federal by President Joe Biden and a state holiday by Gov. Jon Bel Edwards.
The resolution was brought forward by Councilwoman Betty Sawyer-Smith, who said that there will be a weekend of family events and activities in celebration of Juneteenth.
Juneteenth originated in Texas after it took two and a half years for enslaved African Americans to be told of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation signed by President Abraham Lincoln.
Sawyer-Smith said that this is the first time the holiday will be recognized officially in the city of Natchitoches.
Michael Snowden, Northwestern State University vice president of inclusion and diversity, said there should be reflection of the evolution of importance that African Americans have in the historic landscape of the United States.
The contributions of African Americans to U.S. history should be front and center in the celebrations, says Snowden. “This should not be a day off; it should be a day on featuring community service and the sharing of history.”
The Natchitoches Juneteenth celebration will begin on June 17 and continue until June 19.