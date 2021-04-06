NATCHITOCHES - The city of Natchitoches is making an additional effort to assist water customers who have high bills stemming from the winter storm in February.
The city has already established a payment plan to assist some residents with excessive bills. But starting Wednesday, customers will be eligible for a payment reduction if February water usage was 25 percent higher than the average bill.
The utility billing department will compare the customer's previous usage over the last three months and confirm any excess usage above the current bill. Call the Utility Service Center at (318) 357-3830 to confirm eligibility.
A state of emergency was declared on Feb. 11 because of the unprecedented week-long winter storm. In response to that declaration, Natchitoches officials began assessing a way to provide relief to its utility customers.
"Understandably, the city received an abnormal number of calls from its citizens regarding high usage charges on their water and sewer bills respectively due to water leaks on the consumer end," the city stated in a news release Tuesday.