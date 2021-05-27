ROBELINE, La. - Parents in Natchitoches Parish voiced their concerns about consolidating three school districts.
Dozens of parents, mostly from Marthaville and Robeline filled the Robeline town hall. They said they do not want the Natchitoches Parish school board to consolidate the Marthaville school district with two other districts to form a new high school.
They say the proposed location for the high school would force their children to travel more than an hour by bus to reach the school. Parents said they fear the consolidation would close a small rural school in Marthaville within five years.
School board member Beverly Broadway attended the community meeting and answered questions.
The school board is expected to vote on June 3.