AUSTIN, Texas - A single-engine plane reportedly headed to Natchitoches from Texas crashed Sunday morning, killing four people.
Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane went down in a rural area of Leon County, Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the pilot contacted the FAA before the crash about an emergency landing due to engine problems.
While the names haven’t been officially released, the Natchitoches Parish Journal confirmed that the fatalities included Kenny Hix and his wife Missy Hix of Lafayette, formerly of Natchitoches, and Phillip Ackel and his wife wife Pauline Ackel of Natchitoches.
The plane was reportedly heading to Natchitoches Regional Airport from Horseshoe Bay Resort near Marble Falls, Texas. That's northwest of Austin.