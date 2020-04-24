NATCHITOCHES, La. -- In an effort to gain an accurate assessment of the Coronavirus outbreak’s impact to business in Natchitoches Parish, the Natchitoches Area Chamber of Commerce has created a COVID-19 Business Impact survey.
Businesses are being encouraged to complete the 5-minute survey at NatchitochesChamber.com/Survey. Results will be used to help community leaders strategically plan the most effective ways to support the local economy through its recovery efforts.
Chamber officials hope to get at least 500 responses by the closing date of the survey on May 1.
Learn more about the chamber at natchitocheschamber.com.