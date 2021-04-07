NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches woman is in jail after police said she fired multiple gunshots Tuesday night leaving at least one person injured.
Kwane Roberson, 23, was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder.
The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Jackson Drive. Police who responded to a call of gunshots in the area arrived to find a child suffering from a single gunshot wound, public information officer John Greely said.
The child was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in stable condition.
Police were talking to witnesses at the scene when they were notified that Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies found Roberson's vehicle in the 100 block of Keith Drive.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911. All information is confidential.