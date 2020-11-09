NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The Natchitoches Christmas Festival Committee has received approval from the state fire marshal and health department for its proposed event plan for the Natchitoches Christmas season that runs from Nov. 21 through Jan. 6.
The following details and guidelines are part of the 94th annual festival:
- Armbands will be pre-sold only on the festival website www.natchitocheschristmas.com beginning at 8 a.m. today. A limited amount of 3,000 armbands will be sold for each Saturday from Nov. 21 to Dec. 26.
- Armbands are required to enter the Riverbank area on Saturdays only. Adults and children will be required to have an armband regardless of age. This year all armbands will be $10.
- On Saturdays during the season, Front Street will be closed to vehicular traffic but armbands are not required to enter shops and restaurants on Front Street. Fireworks and live music will take place each Saturday.
- Food vendors will be available on the Riverbank seven days a week.
- Masks and social distancing are encouraged throughout the season.