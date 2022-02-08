NATCHITOCHES, La. - Alliance Compressors said it will spend $45 million to expand its Natchitoches assembly facility, a move that will create 78 jobs.
The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $47,000, plus benefits, Louisiana Economic Development said. The expansion is projected to create 96 indirect jobs in central Louisiana and 55 construction jobs at its peak.
Alliance, a joint venture of Emerson, Trane Technologies and Lennox Industries, will add a third assembly line to its 400,000 square-foot facility. The expansion will also involve a reconfiguration of the plant’s production flow that will lead to a 30% increase in efficiency and productivity.
The work is being done to keep up with increased worldwide demand for energy efficient air conditioning.
Installation of new equipment is set to begin next month and the work should be completed by March 2023.