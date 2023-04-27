NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington attended a multi-day round of legislative hearings at the State Capitol in Baton Rouge to support and advocate for victims of crime.
The legislative committees of the House Administration on Criminal Justice and the Senate Judiciary “C” Committees met to consider legislation to strengthen the criminal penalties for certain violent crimes, fentanyl distribution, and to provide for certain 17- year-olds charged with felony crimes to be prosecuted as adults.
“It is especially important that we deal with these issues that impact the lives of law-abiding citizens. This week is National Crime Victims Awareness Week. This year’s theme, 'Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change' is guiding our efforts. In Natchitoches Parish, and other jurisdictions in Louisiana, we are elevating the voices of crime victims and effecting change by ensuring these victim-centered legislative measures are offered, debated, and eventually enacted into law,” said Harrington.
Alice Hardison, the victims assistance coordinator for the District Attorney’s Office, said the staff works to support crime victims with resources and solutions to help prevent continued victimization.
"In Louisiana, crime victims’ rights are enshrined in our state constitution, including the right to be heard in court and the right to participate in all parts of the judicial process. We facilitate this process by communicating with victims to keep them apprised of hearing dates and other pertinent information. By continuing the line of communication we can ensure they have a voice in the process,” said Hardison.
At the Capitol, Harrington and other district attorneys supported House Bill 90 which provides increased penalties up to 40 years of incarceration for people who produce, manufacture, distribute or dispense fentanyl less than 28 grams and a life sentence for more than 28 grams.
“Simply stated, the trafficking of fentanyl delivers death. It kills people. It’s a horrible poison that has no place in our society. And those who facilitate the distribution of fentanyl should be prosecuted and incarcerated. Today’s hearing is the first step to sending a strong message to drug traffickers: If you bring this into our community, you could go to prison for life. Our victims and their family members deserve to know we are standing with them in this fight,” said Harrington.
Harrington also discussed House Bill 208 which will allow 17 years old accused of committing crimes of violence to be prosecuted as adults.
“The result of the ‘raise the age’ law that was enacted several years ago is not in the best interest of justice or for crime victims. Our law enforcement partners tell us that when 17-year-olds are committing violent crimes and then are considered children in the justice system, they do not fear serious consequences for their actions. And, on many occasions they are immediately released upon arrest to a parent in lieu of pre-trial lockup due to lack of juvenile facility availability. The legislative measures discussed today are part of the overall continued effort to pursue justice and provide support for crime victims,” said Harrington.