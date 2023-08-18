NATCHITOCHES, La. - Effective immediately, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office (NPSO) will be issuing citations to anyone directly involved in violation of the statewide burn ban.
Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts have responded to multiple grass and brush fires across the parish. On Friday, Natchitoches fire districts and deputies have responded to at least five reported fires.
Fires spread quickly due to extremely dry conditions, wind and humidity that may lead to loss of property and lives.
On Thursday, Stuart Wright with NPSO, the Natchitoches Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Natchitoches Parish Volunteer Fire District Chiefs, and Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office held a joint briefing on current critical weather conditions that involve fire hazards and the potential impacts on water districts in the event of a major fire in Natchitoches Parish.
Governor John Bel Edwards has also issued at State of Emergency due to extreme heat conditions.