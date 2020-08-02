NATCHITOCHES, La. - Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Natchitoches Parish that left two men in critical condition, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a birthday party at the 6000 block of U.S. 84 near Clarence. They also found a two vehicle crash on the highway.
At the crash scene, deputies found Jamarrion D. Bush, 18, of Bossier City suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Fifteen minutes later, another gunshot victim was reported at a house in the 100 block of Lee Street in Clarence. Deputies found found Calvin Marcus Houston, 20, of Clarence suffering a gunshot wound to the thigh.
Deputies learned that Houston ran from the original shooting scene to Lee Street to contact his mother.
Houston was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, while Bush was taken to Rapides Regional Trauma Center. Both were in critical condition when they were hospitalized.
According to Wright, detectives have not made an arrest in the case.