NATCHITOCHES, La. - Authorities are investigating a double shooting in Natchitoches Parish that left two men in critical condition, according to Sheriff Stuart Wright.
It happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting at a birthday party at the 6000 block of U.S. 84 near Clarence, La. They also found a two vehicle crash there on the highway.
At the crash scene, they found Jamarrion D. Bush, 18, of Bossier City suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Around 1:30 a.m., deputies received reports of another gunshot victim at a house in the 100 block of Lee Street in Clarence. That's where deputies found Calvin Marcus Houston, 20, of Clarence suffering a gunshot wound to the thigh.
Deputies learned that Houston ran from the original shooting scene to Lee Street to contact his mother.
Houston was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, while Bush was taken to Rapides Regional Trauma Center. Both were in critical condition when they were hospitalized.
According to Sheriff Wright, detectives do not have a shooting suspect yet and they are still investigating.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, please contact Lt. Jonathan Byles, Sgt. Craig LaCour, Sgt. Jared Kilpatrick, Cpt. Darrel Winder or Major Turner at 318-357-7830 or submit a tip at NPSO.org