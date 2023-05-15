NATCHITOCHES, La. - A Sabine Parish man's body was recovered Sunday morning after he drowned on Cane River, authorities said.
Natchitoches police said Zachory Lane Rice, 21, of Zwolle, drowned in the river near a home in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.
Police received the call around 1:30 a.m. Rice's body was found shortly after 5 p.m.
Witnesses told police Rice attempted to swim across Cane River and they lost sight of him. Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 9, Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to the scene.
NPSO Maj. Doug Rachal said a sheriff's office rescue boat with sonar equipment was launched into the river for search and rescue operations.
Rice's body was released to the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office pending an autopsy.