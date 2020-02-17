NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches man died early Monday morning after crashing his vehicle into a house, state police said in a news release.
Cameron Terrell Harville, 28, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. He was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, where he died.
State police said Harville was traveling on state Highway 494 near St. Ann Drive when he lost control of his 2018 Dodge Challenger, left the roadway and hit the house.
Routine toxicology tests are pending.
Troop E troopers have investigated six fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in seven fatalities.