NATCHITOCHES, La- Elijah Thomas's body was found on the 1200 Block of highland park drive in Natchitoches. His family was devastated by the news.
A coroner in Shreveport performed an autopsy shortly after Elijah's death, and the family buried him shortly after. But after weeks and weeks of waiting, the family claims they have yet to hear any of the autopsy results.
On top of that, the family says they get very little information at all from police. When the police arrested a juvenile suspected of murdering Elijah, the family claims that police did not even let them know.
We spoke to a detective working the case who declined to comment on the case, he only suggested that the case was still ongoing. We are awaiting further updates from the Natchitoches Police. Shortly after discussing the case with the detective, the Thomas family received a call from police.