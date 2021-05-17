NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches Parish Fire District 4 today announced the death of one of its firefighters.
Firefighter B.J. Miller has died at the age of 22.
He was the son of Fire Chief Bryan Miller and a member of the department since he turned 18.
"B.J. was an inspiration to all who knew him. He had been diagnosed as a teenager with heart failure and was required to wear an LVAD heart assist device at all times, yet he remained a dedicated member of the department, attending and supporting as many department functions and trainings as possible," the fire district wrote on its Facebook page.
Morris' legacy will live on through organ and tissue donations.
"This generous decision, the gift of life, will touch countless others as the quality of the recipients’ lives and their families will be tremendously improved," the fire district wrote. "Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Chief Miller and his family."
Visitation and funeral services will be scheduled for later this week.