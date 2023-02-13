NATCHITOCHES - The City of Natchitoches has been awarded a $5 million grant from the Louisiana Water Sector Commission to rehabilitate and expand its aging water treatment plant.
“Since the beginning of my administration, we have been adamant about seeking funding on the state and federal levels that make expensive, yet vital, projects a reality in the City of Natchitoches. This is a tremendous win that will ensure our ability to continue to provide both clean and plentiful water to Natchitoches residents,” said Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr.
Plants 1 and 2, built in 1959 and 1971 respectively, will receive minor updates, while Plant 3, built in 1995, will be rehabbed to address the specific mandates outlined by the Louisiana Department of Health Administrative order. These include correcting identified treatment plant deficiencies, as well as adding treatment capacity to meet maximum water demand with a fourth treatment plant capable of treating an additional 2 million gallons of water per day.
Once Plant 4 is fully operational, Plant 3 will be removed from service and completely rehabilitated. Those repairs include replacing aging mechanical equipment and restoring the clarifier to full operation and capacity.
The existing filters in Plant 3 will be completely rehabilitated to restore the filters to full operation and capacity as well. Once Plant 3 if fully operational, Plant 2 will be removed from service for repair and replacement of new equipment.
“No capacity has been added to the treatment plant since 1994, almost 30 years. In that time, the water needs of the city have increased dramatically,” said Matt Anderson, utilities director. “The water plant runs at full capacity several times each year, meaning we are making as much water as we can just to meet the demand. No room for error. This project is vital to the health and well-being of all our customers."
Anderson also added that Alliance compressors, which was built around 1999, uses on average about 5.5 million gallons per month and Pilgrims’ Pride now uses anywhere from 600,000 to 800,000 gallons every day. Over the last 30 years, the city limits have been extended with several large subdivisions and the Interstate 49 corridor has grown to include seven hotels and 10 restaurants.