NATCHITOCHES, La. – The City of Natchitoches has been awarded $100,000 in grant funding from the Federal Communications Commission to help with broadband connection.
In August, the FCC established the Affordable Connectivity Outreach Grant Program to facilitate the promotion and awareness of the program among eligible households. The goal is to bridge the broadband affordability gap.
The FCC is enlisting partners nationwide to serve as what's called trusted community messengers. They will be provided with funding and resources needed to implement a plan to reach historically underserved and unserved communities and ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.
The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.
“The City of Natchitoches is poised to be a trusted community messenger,” Mayor Ronnie Williams said. “We want to ensure the residents of Natchitoches are no longer an underserved population and are made aware of all the resources available to help them. Continuing to aggressively pursue funding for these initiatives ensures Natchitoches can compete with the growing technological capabilities of surrounding cities.”
Nicole Gray, the city’s community outreach and grants manager, identified and applied for the ACP Outreach Grant.