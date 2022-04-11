NATCHITOCHES, La. -- The City of Natchitoches has begun preparations for its annual Christmas Festival, though the festival doesn’t start until Dec. 3.
The City Council of Natchitoches has awarded the bid to Dean Nida & Associates LLC of Sarasota, Fla., for $34,050. This comes after Stine Home & Yard of Natchitoches failed to submit a bid this year.
Matt Anderson, the Natchitoches utilities director said, “Stine’s has been the successful bidder before, but did not submit a bid this year.”
The supplies being ordered are new lights, maintenance supplies for the current lights, as well as display upgrades.
Anderson said that with the extensive competition for Christmas tourism, “believe we have set the standard for Christmas light displays.”
The cost for lighting has decreased in past years as the use of plastic lights began replacing the glass ones a decade ago in Natchitoches.
The festival will be held for the 96th year in Natchitoches on the first Saturday in December.