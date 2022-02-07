NATCHITOCHES, La. -- One man is in jail and another is still on the run in connection with the death of a LaSalle Parish man whose body was found in an oxidation pond in Natchitoches last week.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies arrested James E. Morrow Jr., 30, of Natchitoches, for first-degree murder. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kendrick Cox, 30, also of Natchitoches, for first-degree murder.
Both are accused in the death of Joshua Lee Humphries, 35, of Trout. His family reported him missing on Jan. 13, but his abandoned vehicle was found just before that in Natchitoches.
A multi-agency investigation began and that led to information about a body being in the oxidation pond near the Payne Subdivision. Natchitoches and LaSalle sheriff's detectives went there Wednesday night and recovered the body, which was positively identified on Thursday as Humphries.
His body had been in the water several days. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Undisclosed evidence also was recovered from the pond. Interviews with family and other sources led to search warrants in several undisclosed areas near Natchitoches.
Arrest warrants were issued for Morrow and Cox Friday afternoon. Deputies found Morrow about 5 p.m. and booked him into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he is held without bond.
In addition to first-degree murder, Morris is also charged with unlawful disposal of remains.
An All Points Bulletin has been issued for Cox, who is considered armed and dangerous. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair. He's possibly wearing eyeglasses. His clothing description is unknown.
Cox has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a murder suspect. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him but to call 911, a local law enforcement agency or Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches at 318-238-2388 as soon as possible.