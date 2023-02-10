NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish jury this week convicted a man in the May 2020 shooting death of his domestic partner, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said.
Ontario Pier, 29, of Natchitoches, was convicted of negligent homicide. He was initially charged with second-degree-murder. He'll return to District Judge Lala Sylvester's courtroom on May 30 for sentencing.
The jury concluded Pier negligently handled a gun and fired one shot during an argument, causing the death of Latrice Thomas, 28.
Assistant District Attorneys J. Chris Guillet and Jason Methvin prosecuted the case.