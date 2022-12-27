NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An 8-year-old child was injured Monday afternoon in an accidental shooting, Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies said.
Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS took the juvenile to a Shreveport hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the hand.
Deputies said it is unclear how the juvenile got the gun. A relative as at the home at the time.
The gun, a Taurus G2 9-mm semi-automatic handgun, was reported stolen to the Natchitoches Police Department in a vehicle burglary in January.
The investigation is ongoing by the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau. Detectives are still conducting interviews.