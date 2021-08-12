NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police are investigating a homicide that took the life of a juvenile early Thursday morning.
The shooting is the second involving a juvenile this week.
The most recent happened at 4:14 a.m. Thursday morning in the 100 block of Sylvan Drive. Natchitoches police said the juvenile victim was shot several times and died later at a hospital.
NPD spokesman John Greely said more details would be released later. He did not say if the homicide was related to a shooting Tuesday that injured another juvenile.
It happened around 10:40 a.m. in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The victim was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center then flown to another hospital for further treatment.
To report additional information on this shooting, call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. All tips are confidential.
Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. A cash reward of up to $2,000 is offered for the arrest of an offender.