NATCHITOCHES, La. – A 14-year-old survives being shot 10 times, but a 13-year-old sleeping in his bed is killed.
That’s the crime the city of Natchitoches has dealt with this week. And that’s what brought city officials together in a united front Friday for a news conference imploring citizens to step up and be the catalyst to help solve the child’s death.
The 14-year-old was shot Tuesday in the Martin Luther King Drive area. Another juvenile has been arrested for attempted first-degree murder in that case.
The 13-year-old was killed Thursday morning in a home on Sylvan Drive. No arrest has been made.
Police Chief Harmon Winters called the shootings “senseless,” and said without the citizens’ help it will be impossible to solve.
He strongly encouraged anyone with information to call it in – even if that call is made anonymously.
The information, he said, “can be insignificant to you but it may be something major to us.”
Winters added, “All as community will have to work together to stop this violence, that’s all to it.”
When crime invades a community, it takes everyone to develop a solution, said Mayor Ronnie Williams, who as the father of an 8-year-old son said he could not imagine the heartache the slain child’s mother was going through.
Natchitoches Parish schools Superintendent Grant Eloi said the district is saddened about the loss of “one of our students.”
Grief counselors have been provided for students and staff. And even though the student’s shooting death did not happen at school, the district is already reviewing security at all campuses. City police and the sheriff’s office are providing an increased presence at all schools, Eloi said.
Councilman Christopher Petite also extended condolences to family of the slain student that he identified by the first name of Marvin. The city will not turn a blind eye to his death, and he expressed a concern that there are too many guns on the streets, along with too many without a regard for human life.
Petite asked citizens to take advantage of the partnership the city has with Crime Stoppers to help fight crime.
Winters said the Police Department has several leads it is aggressively pursuing, but added it will take a little time to make sure they have the evidence needed to prosecute.
“We don’t want to just arrest the person and not be able to convict them,” Winters said.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information on the child’s death or any other crimes. To report an anonymous tip, call 318-238-2388.