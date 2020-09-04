NATCHITOCHES, La - Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. said Friday approximately 99% of the power has been restored to customers within the city limits.
It's been eight days since the powerful winds from Hurricane Laura took Natchitoches completely off the grid.
Crews continue to work restoring power and clear away debris.
Parish President John Richmond said it will take longer to get things running again outside the city limits.
He said it's important people still without power call their service provider.
Williams is asking for patience as they work to get the city back to normal.