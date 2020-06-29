DUSON, La. _ Police in Duson, Louisiana, have arrested a Natchitoches man and accused him of threatening two women with a gun.
Jonathan Perry, 35, is accused of entering into a house on Toby Mouton Road and waving a gun at two women inside, demanding to know the whereabouts of a woman who is a sister to one of them, a spokesman said.
Perry, who has a prior felony conviction and who is on parole, was found blocks away from the crime and taken into custody without incident, police said.
The gun was recovered in a vehicle Perry was driving.
Perry was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Perry's bond has been set at $100,000.