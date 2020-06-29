Jonathan Perry

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office photo

DUSON, La. _ Police in Duson, Louisiana, have arrested a Natchitoches man and accused him of threatening two women with a gun.

Jonathan Perry, 35, is accused of entering into a house on Toby Mouton Road and waving a gun at two women inside, demanding to know the whereabouts of a woman who is a sister to one of them, a spokesman said.

Police allege that Perry was attempting to avenge the death of a friend who had been shot in Lafayette on Saturday. Police said that friend was Kyle Romero.
 
Perry allegedly knew the sister he was seeking spent time with the person he believes killed his friend, police said.

Perry, who has a prior felony conviction and who is on parole, was found blocks away from the crime and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The gun was recovered in a vehicle Perry was driving.

Perry was booked into the Lafayette Parish Jail on a charge of home invasion, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Perry's bond has been set at $100,000.

