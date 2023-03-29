BATON ROUGE, La. – A Natchitoches Parish man was apprehended in New Orleans by the U.S. Marshal Service Violent Offender Task Force for allegedly setting fires earlier this year in the parish.
Billy Ellerbe Jr., of Natchitoches, was arrested as a result of warrants for separate counts of arson by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. These charges resulted from a multi-agency investigation between the LDAF Forestry Enforcement Division and the NPSO.
During January, multiple roadside and forest fires were set in Natchitoches Parish. These fires not only threatened timberland, homes and a cemetery but also obstructed the flow of traffic on Interstate 49 and surrounding roads and overpasses.
Investigators from the LDAF and NPSO made multiple separate attempts to apprehend Ellerbe before he eventually left the parish. Investigators learned of Ellerbe’s location in New Orleans, and the Task Force was called in to apprehend him.
“Arson is a very serious crime and poses a great risk to both life and property,” said Louisiana Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain. “Whether the arson is unintentional or deliberate, LDAF’s Forestry Enforcement Division works closely with partner agencies across the state to bring offenders to justice.”
Ellerbe was booked in the Orleans Parish jail as a fugitive and extradited to the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. He is charged with one count of arson by LDAF investigators for multiple fires set on Jan. 27, one count of simple littering and an additional count of arson by NPSO investigators for a fire set on Feb. 10.
At this time, no bond has been set for the LDAF charges. However, a $25,000 bond has been set for the NPSO charges.