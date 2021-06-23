NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches man found not guilty of murder following a jury trial three weeks ago is back in jail, charged with a domestic abuse incident that also led to the seizure of illegal narcotics, assault rifles and a handgun, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Kristopher R. Burks, 21, of Natchitoches is being held in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, domestic abuse battery and two counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony. Burks is a convicted felon, having been convicted of simple burglary in 2017.
The latest charges came after deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on June 17 in the 200 block of Laird Fletcher Road south of Natchitoches. A woman at the home said Burks, her boyfriend for over a week, had abused her, but she was able to escape by going out of a window, the sheriff's office said.
Deputies learned drugs and guns were in the residence and a car. Drug task force agents got a warrant to search both and recovered several bags containing assorted amounts of marijuana and two bags with 54 MDMA ecstasy tablets, a SKS assault rifle, Smith & Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun and an Anderson 556 assault rifle.
Burks remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center with bond set at $62,500.
He was one of three men arrested in 2019 in the fatal shooting of a Natchitoches man. Burks was charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen firearm. A Natchitoches grand jury indicted Burks and the other two men in the shooting death.