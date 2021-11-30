NATCHITOCHES, La. - An 18-year-old Natchitoches man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a vehicle, then led State Police and Natchitoches deputies on pursuit before crashing on Louisiana Highway 117 south of Provencal on Tuesday morning.
Sheriff Stuart Wright said the car was stolen while the owner was inside a business in the 200 block of Keyser Avenue.
Wright said a trooper and a deputy spotted the car in Natchez area. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop.
After a 25-mile chase, the car ran off the road striking a utility pole then several trees.
The suspect, 18-year-old Matthew O’Sean Robinson of Natchitoches, was taken into custody without incident.
He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on charges of unauthorized use of a moveable, aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, aggravated obstruction of a highway, possession of marijuana and several other traffic violations.
Wright said Robinson was just released from jail on Monday on two previous motor vehicle theft charges.