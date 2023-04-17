NATCITOCHES, La. -- State troopers arrested a Natchitoches man Sunday night in connection with a pedestrian hit and run crash that left a man injured, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Monday.
Just before midnight, deputies responding to a 911 call found a man on the side of state Highway 6 east near the Payne Subdivision. The 42-year-old was suffering from lacerations and possible head injuries. He was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Evidence at the scene led deputies to believe the man was the victim of a hit and run. Law enforcement agencies were given a vehicle description and asked to be on the lookout.
State troopers developed a suspect and arrested Johnovon M. Goston, 24, of Natchitoches on charges of DWI first offense, hit and run and first-degree vehicular negligent injury. Goston remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center awaiting bond.
The investigation is ongoing.