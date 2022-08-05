LAKE CHARLES, La. - A Natchitoches man wanted for a murder back in January was captured in Lake Charles following a six month manhunt.
Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said Kendrick Cox, 30, was wanted in connection with the murder of Joshua Humphries of Lasalle Parish.
Detectives said Cox was captured after an unidentified man picked him up in a vehicle at an apartment complex. Cox ran from the vehicle as police tried to make a traffic stop. He was taken into custody a short distance away.
Cox was transported to Lake Charles Police Department for processing and will be booked into jail with a hold from Natchitoches Parish for 1st degree murder.