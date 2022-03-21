NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches man was burned this morning while attempting to save his pets from his burning home.
The man, identified by Natchitoches sheriff's deputies as Alexander Trichel, 34, was taken by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with second- and third-degree burns to his back.
The fire was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Eight Mile Loop in the Oak Grove community near Natchitoches.
The mobile home, which belonged to M. Esparza, was a total loss.
Trichel had a variety of pets. Some were saved, but others died in the fire, the sheriff's office said.
Cause of the fire is being investigated by Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 6.