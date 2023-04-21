ALEXANDRIA, La. – Louis Vernon Jackson, 38, of Natchitoches, was convicted by a federal jury late Thursday on drug and weapons charges, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said Friday in a news release.
U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty presided over the four-day trial in Alexandria. Jackson was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, felon in possession of firearms and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The jury acquitted Jackson of one count of possession with intent to distribute tramadol and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to evidence presented during trial, Vernon was involved in a drug trafficking conspiracy with seven other co-defendants between Dec. 1, 2019, through at least May 13, 2020. Agents began an investigation and on April 16, 2020, while conducting surveillance, they saw Jackson meet someone at a Natchitoches motel to sell drugs.
Jackson and the other person left in his vehicle and were stopped by law enforcement. Agents found keys to a motel room and got search warrant, finding a Marlin rifle, a loaded SCCY 9mm pistol, loaded extended magazines and ammunition inside the motel room. As a convicted felon, Jackson was prohibited from having any firearm or ammunition in his possession.
After his release on bond, agents conducted surveillance of a hotel in the Alexandria area the next month and saw Jackson at the hotel. They searched his room and found a large amount of methamphetamine and a digital scale, as well as over $11,000 in cash.
The remaining seven co-defendants each have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced in subsequent proceedings.
“This was the culmination of an investigation that spanned multiple federal districts from Louisiana to Mississippi, and we are grateful for this joint investigation and the jury’s work in this case,” said Brown. “This defendant has a history of selling illegal narcotics which will result in a sentencing enhancement. We look forward to the anticipated sentencing hearing where each of the defendants in this case will be held accountable for their actions. We will not tolerate the distribution of methamphetamine and illegal firearm possession in the Western District of Louisiana.”
Jackson faces a minimum sentence of 15 years up to life in prison on each of the drug charges due to a sentencing enhancement based on his past criminal history. He also faces up to 10 years in prison on the firearms charge, a total of up to 15 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $20 million.
The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cytheria D. Jernigan and Brian C. Flanagan.