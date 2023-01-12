SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man who killed two people following a fight in downtown Shreveport over three years ago has been convicted of two counts of manslaughter.
The 12-person jury in District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr.'s court unanimously found Trevarious Winslow, 27, responsible for the deaths of Chasmine Walters, 22, and Lee'Jerryius Baines, 29, on June 9, 2019. The two were shot and killed following an altercation at the Royalty Lounge in the 200 block of Texas Street in downtown Shreveport. Winslow was employed as a security guard at the club at the time.
Jurors heard that Winslow hid the firearm he employed to exchange gunfire with a crowd of clubgoers, a gun covered in blood that contained his DNA.
Jury selection began Monday, with the jury sworn in the following morning. Evidence was presented on Tuesday afternoon, all day Wednesday and Thursday morning.
When Winslow returns to Hathaway's court March 6, he faces up to 40 years at hard labor on each count.
Winslow was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman and Courtney Ray. He was defended by Steven Glassell and Ebony Norris.