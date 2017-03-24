A Readhimer man died Friday morning as a result of what is believed to be a medical emergency while operating his motor vehicle, according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple agencies responded around 9:42 a.m. to a report of a vehicle off the road on state Highway 9 north of Creston. Callers to 911 reported the accident and aided the victim until deputies and EMS arrived.
Emergency responders found Silas Akin, 60, unresponsive. Assistant Coroner Steven Clanton pronounced Akin dead at the scene.
Deputies say the preliminary investigation indicates Akin was operating a 2013 Ford pickup truck and was traveling north on Highway 9 when he apparently experienced a medical-related complication, causing him to veer off the roadway.
Clanton said the preliminary cause of death is not the result of a traffic crash.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and the Clanton investigated the incident.