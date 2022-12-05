NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches man has died following a weekend boating accident on Cane River Lake.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Jack Crowell, 37, was pronounced dead around 1 a.m. Sunday at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport.
The accident happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday as Crowell was operating a 17-foot boat with his 4-year-old son as a passenger. Crowell hit a downed tree, which ejected him into the water.
People nearby saw what happened and called 911. They also moved Crowell's son from his father's boat onto one of theirs. He was not injured.
The Good Samaritans then found Crowell and retrieved him from the river. Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies and EMS arrived and took Crowell to the hospital.
Crowell was wearing a Type 5 personal floatation device that is manually inflated. It was not inflated when he was recovered.
Crowell also had his engine cutoff switch attached to his PDF and it worked to properly shut off the motor after he was ejected, LDWF said.