NATCHITOCHES, La. -- An apartment fire turned deadly Thursday in Natchitoches.
The body of a 71-year-old man was found inside an apartment in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue.
Natchitoches firefighters were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls. Only one apartment was affected.
State fire marshal deputies learned other apartment residents reported smelling smoke and hearing a smoke alarm. They called 911 when the smoke continued.
The affected apartment was a one-room unit with a small bathroom. The victim was located on what was remaining of a bed.
At this time, the cause of the fire remains undetermined. Fire investigators have not been able to rule out several potential factors, including unsafe cooking practices, unsafe heating practices, unsafe smoking practices and improper electrical use.
Deputies did confirm the apartment had a smoke alarm; however, they have been unable to confirm whether that alarm was the one other occupants reported hearing at the time of the fire.