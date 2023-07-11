NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have identified a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man whose body was found early Tuesday morning at Motel 6.
An arrest warrant has been issued for Matthew Robinson, 19, of Natchitoches. He's wanted for second-degree murder.
Natchitoches police said Robinson is considered to be armed and dangerous.
He's accused in the shooting death of Michael Porter, 35. He was found at the Motel 6 on the Highway 1 Bypass around 2:19 a.m.
Porter suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914. No one should approach Robinson on their own, police said.