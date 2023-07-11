NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police are investigating the shooting death of a man found early Tuesday morning at Motel 6.
Officers were dispatched around 2:19 a.m. to the motel located at 7624 Highway 1 Bypass. They found Michael Porter, 35, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office pronounced Porter dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and Natchitoches police will release more details as they become available.
Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914.