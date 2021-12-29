NATCHITOCHES, LA --- A Natchitoches man gave his best impersonation of Santa right before Christmas, but it didn't go to smoothly.
The 25-year-old tried making his way down a chimney on Henry Avenue but got stuck.
Firefighters responded on scene around 2 a.m. and said he was alert and oriented and not having any breathing difficulties at the time.
It took almost an hour to get him out of the chimney.
One of the firefighters on scene said it took 24 years of service to get a call of someone getting stuck going down a chimney during Christmas, but it finally happened.