FOREST HILL, La. -- A Natchitoches man died early Wednesday morning in Rapides Parish when a driver pulled in front of his motorcycle, state police said.
The victim, Robert Hebert, 68, was wearing a helmet but suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.
The crash happened on state Highway 112 at Earl Linzay Road east of Forest Hill. Troopers said Roy Andrea, 36, of Plaucheville, was traveling west on Highway 112 and made a left turn, failing to yield to Hebert, who was eastbound in a 1998 Honda motorcycle. Hebert was ejected upon impact.
While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state, troopers said.