SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Natchitoches man's drug trafficking activities has landed him 10 years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell handed down the sentence for Quintarence D. Morris, 20, who also will spend three years on supervised release after he's freed.
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents started investigating Morris in July 2020 after receiving information he was selling heroin and methamphetamine in the Shreveport/Bossier City and Natchitoches areas. They learned Morris kept heroin at his home in Natchitoches and was selling it from there.
A federal arrest warrant was issued Oct. 13, 2020 for Morris and a federal search warrant was issued for his home. DEA agents were unable to find Morris to serve the arrest warrant and on Oct. 26, 2020 he was entered into the National Crime Information Center as a fugitive.
While executing the search warrant, agents found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. The DEA Lab tested the narcotics and found there to be a net weight of 144.321 grams of heroin.
A Nacogdoches, Texas police officer arrested Morris on Oct. 27, 2020 during a traffic stop of the driver of a rented vehicle.
The DEA, Natchitoches Police Department and Nacogdoches, Texas Police Department investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert F. Moody prosecuted the case.