NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish man who's been wanted for several months by multiple agencies on a host of criminal charges has finally been arrested. 
 
Through a coordinated effort, Dajohn Hymes, 30, was located Thursday afternoon at a house in the 800 block of Fourth Street. A tip led to Hymes' whereabouts.
 
And because of his history of being armed and running from authorities, the Natchitoches SWAT team and Natchitoches police joined the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in taking Hymes into custody. 
 
Hymes remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on the following warrants from the sheriff's office: 
  • Domestic abuse battery
  • Simple criminal damage to property
  • Aggravated flight
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Suspended driver's license
  • Display of license plate
  • Criminal trespassing
  • Simple criminal damage to property
  • Stalking
  • Telephone harassment
Warrant through the Natchitoches Police Department:
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Warrants through the U.S. Western District (federal court):
  • Possession of a firearm by felon
 
