NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish man who's been wanted for several months by multiple agencies on a host of criminal charges has finally been arrested.
Through a coordinated effort, Dajohn Hymes, 30, was located Thursday afternoon at a house in the 800 block of Fourth Street. A tip led to Hymes' whereabouts.
And because of his history of being armed and running from authorities, the Natchitoches SWAT team and Natchitoches police joined the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in taking Hymes into custody.
Hymes remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, where he was booked on the following warrants from the sheriff's office:
- Domestic abuse battery
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Aggravated flight
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Suspended driver's license
- Display of license plate
- Criminal trespassing
- Simple criminal damage to property
- Stalking
- Telephone harassment
Warrant through the Natchitoches Police Department:
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Warrants through the U.S. Western District (federal court):
- Possession of a firearm by felon