NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A man who reportedly bilked elderly residents out of money through a fraudulent scheme to perform construction jobs turned himself in to the Natchitoches Sheriff's Office early Friday evening.
According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Shumichael Moore, 36, of Natchitoches is being transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on 3-counts of theft. Authorities said additional theft complaints came in Friday afternoon.
Natchitoches sheriff's detectives made contact with Moore last week and arranged for him to meet them Thursday. But he was a no-show. They've also talked to his family but so far Moore has not responded.
Moore was wanted on three counts of theft that could amount to at least $3,000.
Detectives said Moore made arrangements to meet prospective customers at their homes to do home repairs. He took their money but did not return, according to the sheriff's office. Moore also made promises he could get lumber at discounted prices.
Detectives believe there may be other victims who have not reported the thefts. Victims can call the sheriff's office 318-352-6432 or Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101.