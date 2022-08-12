NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who reportedly has bilked elderly residents out of money through a fraudulent scheme to perform construction jobs.
Natchitoches sheriff's detectives made contact with Shumichael Moore, 36, of Natchitoches, last week and arranged for him to meet them Thursday. But he was a no-show. They've also talked to his family but so far Moore has not responded.
Moore is wanted on three counts of theft that could amount to at least $3,000.
Detectives said Moore made arrangements to meet prospective customers at their homes to do home repairs. He took their money but did not return, according to the sheriff's office. Moore also made promises he could get lumber at discounted prices.
Moore is believed to be driving a beige 2000 Ford Expedition with Louisiana license number 651ESL. He's been entered into the national crime computer system as a wanted person.
Detectives believe there may be other victims who have not reported the thefts. For those, or anyone who sees Moore, call the sheriff's office 318-352-6432 or Natchitoches Police Department at 318-352-8101.