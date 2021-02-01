NATCHITOCHES, La- Natchitoches Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. gave his first state of the city address on Monday evening.
The mayor laid out his plans for economic development, capital outlay, and infrastructure.
"Since swearing in, it has been my goal to make good on my overarching campaign promise: to usher in a better tomorrow for all residents," said Mayor Williams.
One of his many talking points was prioritizing communication and transparency from his administration to Natchitoches residents. Williams says he does this through frequent Facebook posts on his personal page and the city's page, as well as through the city's website. Williams also says residents can find updates on each city department and his mayoral activities through a monthly newsletter.
Another priority for Williams is to build up reserves and balance the city's budget. Williams says the city council approved a proposal to improve finances by shortening the 2015 bond payoff date by five years: from 2036 to 2031. He says this proposal will pay off the 2013 bond by $65,000 which will create an overall cash savings of $300,000.
Another talking point for Williams is the recent increase in crime. He says that he believes most crime problems are a direct result of poverty. Because of this, Williams has a multi-faceted approach to improving crime rates. Some of his examples include:
- Encouraging residents to join a neighborhood watch program
- Giving local police officers the best training and support available
- And improving the 44% poverty rate
Williams says home ownership is the "first part of the prosperity puzzle." To boost home ownership, he is planning a First Time Home Buyers Seminar at the Natchitoches Event Center on Saturday, March 13th. He says the city and the Sabine State Bank (along with other banks) are hosting this event.
Another way Williams plans to improve poverty rates is by expanding and retaining local businesses.
To watch Mayor Williams' entire city address, click here.