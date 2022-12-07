NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. is recommending a restructuring of the city's public safety leadership in the fight on crime.
At a news conference Tuesday, Williams said he's tapped retired state police Deputy Patrol Superintendent Jay D. Oliphant Jr. to head up the public safety division. He'll make the official recommendation to the City Council Monday. A public hearing will be held prior to the council making a decision at its January meeting.
Williams' choice to include Oliphant is one of a number of crime-fighting ideas that are being implemented to combat growing crime in the city.
“The recent uptick in senseless violence is not unique to Natchitoches,” said Williams. “It’s no secret that cities across the United States are witnessing a meteoric rise in gun violence and other violent crime for that matter.”
Williams' plan is for Police Chief Nikeo Collins and Fire Chief John Wynn to work alongside and report to Oliphant, who brings 30 years of law enforcement to the job. Oliphant worked for the Natchitoches Police Department for three years before being hired by the state police. He worked his way up the ranks and retired in June 2021 at the rank of Region 3 patrol command inspector and deputy superintendent of patrol.
Oliphant said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve and humbled to even be considered to serve as the public safety director.
“This is a team effort, in which I fully understand cannot be done alone or overnight,” said Oliphant, who thanked Chiefs Collins and Wynn and their respective department members for their hard work and service to the residents of Natchitoches. “We must strive to build and maintain relationships with our local, state, and federal partners and share resources necessary to accomplish our mission to provide public safety.”
“When citizens are afraid to step outside of their homes and walk to the mailbox, that’s unacceptable,” said Oliphant. "One consistent expectation must be realized for all residents: Natchitoches must be a safe place to live."
The City of Natchitoches has allocated nearly $500,000 for public safety efforts in the Police Department's budget.
Other crime reduction initiatives implemented by the city include the creation of Natchitoches' first Crime Stoppers organization in conjunction with the District Attorney's Office, re-emergence of the Boys and Girls Club and new presence of the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.
Other initiatives include the mayor’s summer youth employment, Mayor’s Youth Council, the angel fund administered by Parks & Recreation personnel to, in some cases, totally eliminate the costs of participating in city sporting activities.
The council will also vote on an ordinance at its meeting Monday that’s designed to help the city, among other things, to pay its officers better for recruitment and retention purposes.
“I came into this office as violent crime was already on the rise and I made the promise that I would do everything in my power to make Natchitoches a safer place,” said Williams. “I love Natchitoches. It is my home.”
------
The Natchitoches Parish Journal contributed to this report.