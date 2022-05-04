NATCHITOCHES, La. – A Natchitoches mother has pleaded guilty to her part in the heinous burning death of her infant son. And for that, she’ll spend the next 30 years in prison.
Hanna Nicole Barker, 25, entered the plea Wednesday morning in Natchitoches District Court to manslaughter and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in exchange for not going to trial and facing the death penalty in the 2018 death of six-month-old Levi Ellerbe. The plea agreement calls for the sentences -- 30 for manslaughter and 10 for conspiracy -- to run concurrent. She also will get credit for time served, but must serve the remainder without probation or parole.
Additionally, Barker’s girlfriend – Felecia Marie-Nicole Smith – the one who doused Levi with gasoline and set him on fire – will also stay behind bars for what amounts to the rest of her life. District Judge Desiree Dyess formally sentenced Smith to 80 years in prison, without the possibility of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.
Smith had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and cruelty to a juvenile. Her plea arrangement called for her to get the maximum sentence on each charge and required her to testify against Barker. But sentencing was delayed until the outcome of Barker’s case.
Barker was scheduled to go to trial in June. Jury selection was to take place in Lake Charles.
“The loss of my grandson and knowing how he was murdered has been devastating. For the past three years, our hearts have been broken and there will always be a void in our lives because of this evil. I will never forget the joy Levi brought to us in his short life. I want to remember him in a happy way not have to relive all of this again during a trial,” said Kathy Ellerbe, Levi's paternal grandmother, prior to the hearing.
Billy Ellerbe, Levi’s father, thanked Natchitoches City Police Lt. Jeff Townson and the first responders for their compassion in the case.
District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington and Special Prosecutor Clifford R. Strider, III prosecuted the cases.
“We were able to secure convictions on both defendants, despite the lack of physical evidence on Barker, who enlisted Smith to carry out the crime. We could not allow the mother, who planned to have her baby killed, to not be held responsible for her actions,” District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington.
“Both defendants are culpable in this horrible crime and today Hanna Barker admitted as such when she pleaded guilty to avoid putting her fate in the hands of a jury,” said special prosecutor Cliff Strider III. “In my experience prosecuting cases throughout Louisiana, this case ranks as one of the most heinous and callous acts of cruelty I have ever seen,” said Strider, who has over 40 years experience in prosecuting capital cases and violent crimes.
“After numerous meetings and extensive input from the family of the victim, we agree that today’s guilty plea and prison sentences at hard labor for both defendants will begin to bring some sense of closure to the family,” said Strider.
Barker's attorney, Dhu Thompson, said in a statement his client entered what's called an Alford plea, which he said allows her to say she's innocent.
"This case is an absolute tragedy on so many levels. One is the horrific manner in which baby Levi was killed by Felicia Smith. Second is what my client has also had to endure throughout this process. She's lost her only child to the horrible and unimaginable actions of Felicia Smith, and while having to grieve and mourn her baby boy, she's had to do so while losing years of her life and her freedom in the process," Thompson said.
He continued: "Faced with the resources of the state against her, the emotions of the case in front of a jury and the risk of a sentence that would incarcerate her for the rest of her life, my client had to make the decision to choose what was in her best interest and to accept a plea that will allow her to get out of jail in a few years while also maintaining her innocence."
The shocking details of Levi’s death grabbed headlines beyond Louisiana.
On the night of July 17, 2018, Natchitoches police received a 911 call from Barker about a baby being kidnapped. Barker told police she didn’t know who came to her door, but said she believed she was sprayed with Mace, and she ran away to avoid her attackers. She told police she circled back to her home and found her son missing.
Natchitoches police released few other details until Smith was arrested, then Barker two weeks later. Smith confessed to her role but said it was Barker’s idea. Barker continued to deny any part in her son’s death.
Court records and a court hearing filled in some of the blanks. Prosecutors said during a September 2018 hearing it was no doubt the crime scene was staged.
Smith is the one who took Levi from Barker’s home. She went to a wooded area between the railroad tracks and a residential neighborhood, placed him on the ground, poured gasoline on him and set him on fire.
While Levi burned, Smith went to work at a Natchitoches restaurant.
Someone reported a fire in the woods and first responders found Levi on his stomach in the fire. He was barely alive, suffering burns to 90 percent of his body. He died at a hospital the next morning.
A motive was not disclosed. But through sources, court testimony and court records emerged the possibility jealousy playing a role.
Smith and Barker were often seen in Natchitoches with baby Levi in tow. He required a lot of attention, so a solution was devised to get rid of him.
Harrington commended the dedicated work of the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, the Natchitoches Police Department, and the Natchitoches Fire Department. Their commitment to justice was indispensable in obtaining these convictions, Harrington said.
Harrington specifically noted the tireless and professional assistance rendered by Townson of the Natchitoches Police Department.
“Our prosecution team spent thousands of hours in developing this case. Every minute was worth it to secure guilty pleas from the mother who devised an evil plan to have her son killed and from Barker’s girlfriend who carried out Barker's plan. In Barker's case, there was little physical evidence to implicate her in the murder of Levi, but substantial circumstantial evidence was developed by law enforcement. Apparently, the threat of testimony by Smith, coupled with the circumstantial evidence, motivated Barker to accept responsibility for her actions. We were fortunate to obtain Barker's guilty plea considering the nature of this crime and lack of physical evidence,” said Harrington